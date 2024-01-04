Alexandria, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Alexandria, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexandria City High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
