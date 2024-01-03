You can wager on player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 23.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.1.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma averages 4.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Wednesday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Deni Avdija's 11.6-point scoring average is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Avdija averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 30.5-point total set for Mitchell on Wednesday is 2.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Strus' assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

