The Washington Wizards (6-26) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 3, 2024.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 5-17 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The Wizards' 116.7 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers give up.

Washington is 5-17 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards put up 116.6 points per game, 0.2 less than away (116.8). On defense they allow 126.6 points per game at home, 0.8 more than on the road (125.8).

In 2023-24 Washington is allowing 0.8 more points per game at home (126.6) than away (125.8).

This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (29 per game) than on the road (26.7).

Wizards Injuries