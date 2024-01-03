The Washington Wizards' (6-26) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards fell in their most recent game 130-126 against the Hawks on Sunday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 38 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danilo Gallinari SF Questionable Back 7.0 2.9 1.2

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT

