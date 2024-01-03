The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -9.5 239.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 19 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.

Washington has a 242.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.3 more points than this game's total.

Washington is 16-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have won in five, or 16.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in 11 games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 7 21.2% 112.3 229 112.4 238.6 223.7 Wizards 19 59.4% 116.7 229 126.2 238.6 240.1

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Wizards have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (.611, 11-7-0).

The Wizards score only 4.3 more points per game (116.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (112.4).

Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Wizards and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 16-16 6-7 19-13 Cavaliers 17-16 1-1 17-16

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Wizards Cavaliers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 13-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 5-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 126.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-7 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

