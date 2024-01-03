Wizards vs. Cavaliers January 3 Tickets & Start Time
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) take the court against the Washington Wizards (4-22) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Deni Avdija is putting up 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Wizards are receiving 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Max Strus averages 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jarrett Allen posts 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Caris LeVert averages 15.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|112.4
|Points Avg.
|117.0
|112.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
