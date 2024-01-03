Winchester, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Winchester, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Wood High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.