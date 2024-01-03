High school basketball is happening today in Waynesboro, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waynesboro, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School