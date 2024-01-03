The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will visit the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wofford vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Wofford Betting Trends

VMI has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Keydets have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wofford is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Terriers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

