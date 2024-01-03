The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping eight road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

VMI is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Keydets are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers sit at 131st.

The Keydets' 69.5 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Terriers give up.

VMI is 3-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home VMI is putting up 81.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (57.5).

At home the Keydets are allowing 66.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they are away (73.2).

Beyond the arc, VMI makes fewer triples away (5.2 per game) than at home (11.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

