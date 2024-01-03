The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping eight road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • VMI is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers sit at 131st.
  • The Keydets' 69.5 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Terriers give up.
  • VMI is 3-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home VMI is putting up 81.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (57.5).
  • At home the Keydets are allowing 66.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they are away (73.2).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI makes fewer triples away (5.2 per game) than at home (11.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Radford L 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood L 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington W 82-65 Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 Mercer - Cameron Hall
1/11/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

