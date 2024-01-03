The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

VMI vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -15.5 152.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points only twice this season.

VMI has a 141.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

VMI is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Wofford's .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than VMI's .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

VMI vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 5 50% 80.1 149.6 75.9 147.8 146.3 VMI 2 20% 69.5 149.6 71.9 147.8 146.4

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Terriers had 10 wins in 20 games against the spread last year in SoCon games.

The Keydets score 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up (75.9).

VMI vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 6-4-0 0-0 9-1-0 VMI 3-7-0 1-2 3-7-0

VMI vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits

Wofford VMI 4-0 Home Record 3-2 3-3 Away Record 0-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 5-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 91.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 6-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

