Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) facing the Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

Tre White: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Mike James: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Skyy Clark: 15.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 333rd 65.6 Points Scored 74.5 193rd 2nd 55.5 Points Allowed 73.6 252nd 327th 32.5 Rebounds 38.6 97th 311th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 50th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 5.4 331st 75th 15.5 Assists 10.7 333rd 6th 8.5 Turnovers 12 197th

