The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Louisville has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Virginia is 39th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (73rd).

The Cavaliers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the 20th-biggest change in the country.

Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

