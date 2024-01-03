The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • In games Virginia shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.
  • The 65.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.6 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (75.4).
  • Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 64.6.
  • At home, Virginia sunk one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Memphis L 77-54 FedExForum
12/27/2023 Morgan State W 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame L 76-54 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.