How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games Virginia shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.
- The 65.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.6 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (75.4).
- Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 64.6.
- At home, Virginia sunk one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
