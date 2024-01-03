The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games Virginia shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.

The 65.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.6 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (75.4).

Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 64.6.

At home, Virginia sunk one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule