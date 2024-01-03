Wednesday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-11.4)

Virginia (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Virginia is 7-6-0 against the spread, while Louisville's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. The Cavaliers have gone over the point total in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over seven times.

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.8 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per outing (second in college basketball).

Virginia loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 32.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 332nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per outing.

Virginia connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 227th in college basketball by averaging 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in college basketball, allowing 79.3 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.4 per game (fifth in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (66th in college basketball).

