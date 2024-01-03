Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Virginia Beach, Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Catholic High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Kempsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Bridge High School at First Colonial High School