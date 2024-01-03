Villanova vs. Xavier: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup.
Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Villanova vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-8.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-8.5)
|140.5
|-365
|+285
Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Villanova is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Musketeers' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Villanova Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
- Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +14000
- The Musketeers' national championship odds have fallen from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +14000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
