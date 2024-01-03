The VCU Rams (12-1) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up just 2.5 more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (61.1).

When it scores more than 61.1 points, VCU is 7-1.

Richmond's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.

The 75.9 points per game the Spiders score are 27.0 more points than the Rams allow (48.9).

Richmond has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 48.9 points.

When VCU gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 12-0.

This year the Spiders are shooting 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams give up.

The Rams make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG%

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42) Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%

VCU Schedule