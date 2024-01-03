How to Watch the VCU vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (12-1) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up just 2.5 more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (61.1).
- When it scores more than 61.1 points, VCU is 7-1.
- Richmond's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 75.9 points per game the Spiders score are 27.0 more points than the Rams allow (48.9).
- Richmond has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 48.9 points.
- When VCU gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 12-0.
- This year the Spiders are shooting 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams give up.
- The Rams make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 64-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 59-36
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|UMass
|W 65-45
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/10/2024
|Fordham
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
