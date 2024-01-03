The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-4.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-4.5) 133.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

VCU is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Rams games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Saint Bonaventure has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, six out of the Bonnies' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in the country. It is way higher than that, 72nd, according to computer rankings.

The Rams were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +30000, VCU has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

