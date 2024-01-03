The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Bonnies allow to opponents.

VCU is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 291st.

The Rams record 73.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.3 the Bonnies allow.

When VCU puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively VCU fared better at home last season, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.

The Rams gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 on the road.

VCU averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule