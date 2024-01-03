Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his previous game (December 31 loss against the Hawks), posted 14 points and eight assists.

In this article we will break down Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 15.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.9 PRA -- 21.1 25.6 PR -- 15.6 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.4



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Jones is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jones' Wizards average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 24 6 1 3 0 1 2 1/18/2023 18 2 3 2 0 0 1

