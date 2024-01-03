Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Trevor van Riemsdyk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.