Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
Can we count on Tom Wilson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- In nine of 35 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Devils this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:26
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
