How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego State Stats Insights
- This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.
- The Aztecs score 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- San Diego State is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 171st.
- The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow.
- Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.0 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Aztecs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (72.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than away (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Fresno State made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 71-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|Nevada
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
