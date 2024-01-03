How to Watch the Richmond vs. VCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (12-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. VCU Scoring Comparison
- The Rams average only 2.5 more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allow (61.1).
- VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- Richmond has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 75.9 points per game the Spiders put up are 27.0 more points than the Rams give up (48.9).
- Richmond is 11-3 when scoring more than 48.9 points.
- VCU has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
- The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.
- The Rams' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Spiders have given up.
Richmond Leaders
- Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)
- Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
- Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan State
|L 83-76
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/21/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 64-60
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|W 70-66
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|VCU
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/10/2024
|UMass
|-
|Robins Center
