The VCU Rams (12-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Richmond vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams average only 2.5 more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allow (61.1).
  • VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Richmond has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Spiders put up are 27.0 more points than the Rams give up (48.9).
  • Richmond is 11-3 when scoring more than 48.9 points.
  • VCU has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
  • The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.
  • The Rams' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Spiders have given up.

Richmond Leaders

  • Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)
  • Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
  • Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
  • Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Michigan State L 83-76 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/21/2023 Chattanooga W 64-60 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ George Washington W 70-66 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/3/2024 VCU - Robins Center
1/6/2024 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/10/2024 UMass - Robins Center

