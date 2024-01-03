The VCU Rams (12-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The Rams average only 2.5 more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allow (61.1).

VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Richmond has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.

The 75.9 points per game the Spiders put up are 27.0 more points than the Rams give up (48.9).

Richmond is 11-3 when scoring more than 48.9 points.

VCU has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Spiders have given up.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Schedule