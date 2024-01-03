For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Rasmus Sandin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

  • Sandin is yet to score through 35 games this season.
  • In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:58 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:22 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:57 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

