The Radford Highlanders' (4-10) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the High Point Panthers (5-8) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders' 54.6 points per game are 16.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • High Point is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 54.6 points.
  • The Panthers put up 60 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.1 the Highlanders give up.
  • When High Point totals more than 65.1 points, it is 2-3.
  • Radford is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 60 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.
  • The Highlanders shoot 36% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Panthers allow.

Radford Leaders

  • Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57)
  • Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Maci Rhoades: 4.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Queens (NC) W 62-46 Dedmon Center
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 74-50 TD Arena
12/31/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 80-53 Memorial Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/10/2024 Longwood - Dedmon Center
1/13/2024 Winthrop - Dedmon Center

