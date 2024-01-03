How to Watch the Radford vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders' (4-10) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the High Point Panthers (5-8) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Radford vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 54.6 points per game are 16.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- High Point is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 54.6 points.
- The Panthers put up 60 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.1 the Highlanders give up.
- When High Point totals more than 65.1 points, it is 2-3.
- Radford is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 60 points.
- The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.
- The Highlanders shoot 36% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Panthers allow.
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57)
- Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Maci Rhoades: 4.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 62-46
|Dedmon Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 74-50
|TD Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 80-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/13/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Dedmon Center
