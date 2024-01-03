The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Radford vs. High Point Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -1.5 143.5

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points seven times.

Radford has had an average of 142.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Highlanders' ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.

Radford has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Highlanders have entered six games this season favored by -120 or more, and won each of those games.

Radford has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Radford vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 7 53.8% 73.5 158.8 68.6 141.2 141 High Point 9 69.2% 85.3 158.8 72.6 141.2 153.1

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

Radford covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Highlanders record 73.5 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.6 the Panthers allow.

Radford has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Radford vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 9-4-0 4-2 9-4-0 High Point 11-2-0 6-0 6-7-0

Radford vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

Radford High Point 5-0 Home Record 8-0 2-5 Away Record 1-3 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 84.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 65 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

