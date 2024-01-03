Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) meeting the High Point Panthers (9-4, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. High Point Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdoulaye: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Trae Benham: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 192nd 74.6 Points Scored 85.5 19th 83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 71.8 205th 120th 38.1 Rebounds 45.9 1st 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.4 42nd 126th 8.1 3pt Made 9.6 34th 263rd 12.4 Assists 13.1 218th 127th 11.2 Turnovers 11.0 113th

