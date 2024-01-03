Wednesday's game at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (5-8) matching up with the Radford Highlanders (4-10) at 7:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 win for High Point, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Highlanders enter this game on the heels of an 80-53 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Radford vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 60

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders beat the No. 159-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Liberty Lady Flames, 57-45, on December 13, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Highlanders have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Radford 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Liberty (No. 159) on December 13

62-46 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on December 17

67-49 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 9

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57) Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 4.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 54.6 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (205th in college basketball). They have a -147 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Highlanders average 58 points per game at home, and 52.4 on the road.

At home Radford is allowing 56.2 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than it is away (70.6).

