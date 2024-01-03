The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. High Point matchup.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline High Point Moneyline FanDuel Radford (-1.5) 146.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. High Point Betting Trends

Radford has compiled a 9-3-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Highlanders' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

High Point has covered 11 times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of six Panthers games this season have hit the over.

