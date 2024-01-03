How to Watch Radford vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Radford vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Radford is 8-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank third.
- The Highlanders score only 0.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers allow (72.6).
- Radford is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford puts up 84.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65 points per game in away games, a difference of 19.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Highlanders have been better at home this season, allowing 60.4 points per game, compared to 75 away from home.
- Radford is averaging 8.6 threes per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 70-63
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|High Point
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
