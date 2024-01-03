The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Radford is 8-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank third.

The Highlanders score only 0.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers allow (72.6).

Radford is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford puts up 84.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65 points per game in away games, a difference of 19.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Highlanders have been better at home this season, allowing 60.4 points per game, compared to 75 away from home.

Radford is averaging 8.6 threes per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

