Wednesday's game between the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) and Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) going head to head at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Radford vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 75, Radford 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-1.2)

High Point (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Radford is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to High Point's 11-2-0 ATS record. The Highlanders have a 9-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Radford is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while High Point has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 219th in college basketball and are allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Radford averages rank 188th in the nation, and are 2.2 more than the 34.3 its opponents collect per contest.

Radford hits 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.1 (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Highlanders average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (148th in college basketball), and give up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball).

Radford and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Highlanders commit 11 per game (111th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (325th in college basketball action).

