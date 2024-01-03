Pittsylvania, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Pittsylvania, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pittsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magna Vista High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.