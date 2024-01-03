Can we count on Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

  • Aube-Kubel has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:36 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

