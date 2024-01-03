Can we anticipate Nic Dowd finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in three of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

