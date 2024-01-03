New Kent, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in New Kent, Virginia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Kent High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.