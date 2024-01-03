Montgomery, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburn High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Independence, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
