For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matthew Phillips a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (zero shots).

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:59 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

