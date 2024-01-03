Louisa, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Louisa, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Louisa, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisa County High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
