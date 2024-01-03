High school basketball action in Loudoun, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison High School at Independence High School - Ashburn

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3

7:15 PM ET on January 3 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3

7:15 PM ET on January 3 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion High School at Woodgrove High School