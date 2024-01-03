The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Winthrop vs. Longwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline Longwood Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-2.5) 141.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Longwood vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Longwood has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Lancers have been an underdog by 2 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Winthrop has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

