How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Longwood has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank seventh.
- The Lancers score 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Longwood is 11-3.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood is scoring more points at home (82.4 per game) than on the road (74).
- At home the Lancers are giving up 58.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they are away (67.6).
- At home, Longwood knocks down 6.9 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (30.6%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|W 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 78-69
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/11/2024
|Radford
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
