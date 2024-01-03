How to Watch the Longwood vs. Winthrop Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).
- The Lancers put up 61.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 61.2 the Eagles allow.
- When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.
- When Winthrop gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 6-1.
- The Lancers are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (39%).
- The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage is 8.7 lower than the Lancers have given up.
Longwood Leaders
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
- Adriana Shipp: 9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Malea Brown: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Janay Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Kiki McIntyre: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/31/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 76-59
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/3/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/10/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
