The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).

The Lancers put up 61.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 61.2 the Eagles allow.

When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.

When Winthrop gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 6-1.

The Lancers are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (39%).

The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage is 8.7 lower than the Lancers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Adriana Shipp: 9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Malea Brown: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Janay Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Kiki McIntyre: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Schedule