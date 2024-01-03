The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).
  • The Lancers put up 61.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 61.2 the Eagles allow.
  • When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.
  • When Winthrop gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Lancers are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (39%).
  • The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage is 8.7 lower than the Lancers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
  • Adriana Shipp: 9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
  • Malea Brown: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
  • Janay Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
  • Kiki McIntyre: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ William & Mary L 86-49 Kaplan Arena
12/22/2023 Georgia Southern L 87-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/31/2023 Norfolk State L 76-59 Joan Perry Brock Center
1/3/2024 Winthrop - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/10/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center

