The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) are only 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lancers Betting Records & Stats

Longwood's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in seven of 12 outings.

Longwood has a 141.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Longwood is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Longwood was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Lancers have not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Longwood has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 6 50% 78.9 157.4 67.9 130.6 148.1 Longwood 7 58.3% 78.5 157.4 62.7 130.6 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Eagles had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year in Big South action.

The Lancers score 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Longwood is 8-3 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 5-7-0 2-4 4-8-0 Longwood 8-4-0 2-0 8-4-0

Longwood vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits

Winthrop Longwood 4-1 Home Record 8-0 2-5 Away Record 4-3 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 92.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.