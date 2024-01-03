Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Longwood Lancers (2-8) meeting the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

