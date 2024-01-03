Longwood vs. Winthrop January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Winthrop Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big South) meeting the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Longwood vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|120th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|79.1
|90th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|61.6
|15th
|223rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|42
|25th
|136th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|13.7
|8th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|294th
|11.8
|Assists
|13.4
|192nd
|127th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|232nd
