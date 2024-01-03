The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Poole, in his previous game (December 31 loss against the Hawks), posted 13 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Poole's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 18.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.3 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.5 PRA -- 23.4 25.1 PR -- 19.7 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Poole has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 15.9% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 112.4 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers concede 24.8 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 41 32 3 2 5 0 1 11/11/2022 34 18 4 3 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.