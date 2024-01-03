The Washington Capitals, John Carlson among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Carlson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:45 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of 35 games this year, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 14 of 35 games this year, Carlson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Carlson has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Carlson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 35 Games 5 19 Points 3 1 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

