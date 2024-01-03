John Carlson Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
The Washington Capitals, John Carlson among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Carlson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Carlson Season Stats Insights
- Carlson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:45 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In one of 35 games this year, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In 14 of 35 games this year, Carlson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Carlson has an assist in 13 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Carlson has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Carlson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|35
|Games
|5
|19
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|2
