Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
Can we count on Joel Edmundson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Edmundson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Edmundson has no points on the power play.
- Edmundson's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Edmundson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
