Can we count on Joel Edmundson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Edmundson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Edmundson has no points on the power play.
  • Edmundson's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:49 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

